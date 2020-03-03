Applebee’s is Serving $1 Long Island Iced Teas All March

Another month brings another 'drink of the month' special from Applebee's. And this one is mixing all the liquor with its Long Island Iced Teas.

The 'Neighborhood Drink of the Month' for March is being served at Applebee's nationwide, which includes the Cheyenne location at 1401 Dell Range Blvd.

It's being called the DOLLAR L.I.T. and is served in a 10 oz. mug. It's available throughout the month of March which is fitting since March Madness is just about here, so why not have a drink full of madness that includes all those liquors? And of course, St. Patrick's Day is just a couple weeks away. So, if Guinness or green beer isn't your thing, you have a mixed drink option that's cheap. It's only $1.

Therefore, while you're watching your team in this year's NCAA Tournament, you know where to go for a drink full of liquor that won't exactly put a dent in your bank account.

Drink responsibly, everyone!