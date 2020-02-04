Applebee’s is Serving $1 Vodka Strawberry Lemonades for February

Applebee's is at it again with another drink of the month special, and this time it has all the ingredients in the title, the Vodka Strawberry Lemonade.

The new 'Neighborhood Drink of the Month' is being served at Applebee's nationwide, which of course includes the Cheyenne location at 1401 Dell Range Blvd.

The Vodka Strawberry Lemonade is served in a 10 oz. mug and is available throughout February and this year's a Leap Year, which means that February has 29 days instead of 28. So in 2020, we get one more day to take advantage of this deal.

While the weather outside doesn't exactly seem like it's a day to enjoy a beverage that you'd rather be enjoying on a beach somewhere, it's always awesome to take advantage of a drink deal when you see one. And the drink color is even somewhat festive for Valentine's Day coming up...maybe? No? Okay, we'll just go with the fact that it's a cheap drink that you can enjoy all month long!

Drink responsibly, everyone!