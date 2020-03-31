April Fools’ Day 2020 is Not the Day to Prank Anyone

You don't have to follow social media to know that 2020 has not been a kind year to just about everyone. April Fools' Day 2020 is the worst time in our history to pull a prank on someone.

Don't get me wrong, I hope everyone out there has the most absolute fantastic day they possibly can on April 1st! But it's probably safe to say that this is the first April Fools' Day in our lifetime when you should not be out to prank anyone. Just don't do it.

That's not easy for me to say. Pranks are awesome! I am a big fan of the entire concept behind April Fools' Day. Especially since I work in radio, I've been groomed to celebrate the day each year, whether it be on-air or in the office, but that is not the case this year.

If you've been planning something big for this year, please save it for next year. Times are weird. People are on edge. Even Google is skipping April Fools' Day this year. And they typically spend 40 percent of their annual budget on April Fools' pranks across their portfolio of products.

That being said, if you want to do something harmless at home while your social distancing, maybe tell you're significant other that you're going to have a date night watching something romantic, and then it turns out you hid the remote and 'Tiger King' on Netflix is already playing. That, or you could just tell someone that you have actual evidence that Carole Baskin didn't do it (if you've seen 'Tiger King', you get that joke, feel free to steal it).

If it's something harmless, by all means, have at it with your prank, but please be tasteful. This isn't the time to push the envelope with anyone. Don't be that person! Save it for next year.

So please, have a fantastic April 1st! Stay at home, wash your hands, and by all means, have fun, but not at someone else's expense!