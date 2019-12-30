Are These Bigfoot Sightings in Wyoming Fact or Fiction?

When most people think of Bigfoot or Sasquatch, chances are they imagine the Pacific Northwest with large, untamed forested areas, but you might be surprised by the number of Bigfoot sightings in the state of Wyoming. According to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization (BFRO,) which tracks and classifies reports and sightings all around the country and leads exhibitions into the wilderness, Wyoming has had 28 total sightings.

The county in Wyoming with the most sightings is Park County, with a total of nine sightings- most of them classified as "Class A" or "clear sightings in circumstances where misinterpretation or misidentification of other animals can be ruled out with greater confidence." These sightings in Park County include hikers, motorists, campers, forest rangers, and even geologists.

The Rocky Mountain Sasquatch Organization has put out a video about a sighting up between Cody and the Yellowstone East Entrance, there the host describes the situation in which the creature was spotted.

Natrona, Albany, and Laramie County have had no reports of Bigfoot sightings, but neighboring counties like Converse and Carbon have had a few each, with one sighting in the Medicine Bow National Forest back in 2008 being described by hunters as follows:

My husband, parents and I had set up a camp in the Medicine Bow National Forest. Our camp consisted of a fire ring, cooking table, large tent and 3 vehicles. My parents slept in the tent and we slept inside our truck. My husband awoke at 5:30am to go elk hunting. He got dressed in the truck cab then exited the cab and continued to get his hunting gear ready. He had gotten a late start and it was beginning to lighten up outside. I sat up in the truck for a second and out the back window saw a black figure run between my parent’s tent and the 3rd vehicle. The animal I saw was black. It almost looked like it was wearing a hoodie (hood up). There was no distinction between the head and the shoulders. It was smaller than my husband both in height and in weight. My husband is 6 foot, 230 pounds. It looked slender. What impressed me the most was the speed and the smoothness of the running motion. This thing was FAST.

It seems like most of the Sasquatch sightings in Wyoming are in common hunting and camping areas, like the Tetons, Black Hills, Big Horns, and Medicine Bow National Forest, though a few are scattered throughout the state, including an interesting reporting from Crazy Woman Canyon near Buffalo just over a year ago.

What do you think? Is Bigfoot among us in the Cowboy State? Or are hunters and tourists getting a little too paranoid out in the mountains?