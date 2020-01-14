Are These the Most Beloved Books of All Time?

We're calling on all bookworms to weigh in.

I consider myself a book lover. I believe quite Saturday mornings, vacations, doctor's officers are all prime opportunities to dive into a good book. And, like any respectable book lover out there, I've got my favorites and my favorite authors.

What are yours?

Maybe they are on this list of the Top 10 Checkouts of All Time from the New York Public Library. The library has been around for 125 years now and to celebrate that massive anniversary, they dug into their data to compile the list. Of all of the books out there, these are the ones that have stood the test of time and are now the most-borrowed of them all. Well, at least in NYC.

Here are the titles, authors and the number of checkouts recorded...

1. The Snowy Day - Ezra Jack Keats (485,583)

2. The Cat in the Hat - Dr. Seuss (469,650)

3. Nineteen Eighty-Four - George Orwell (441,770)

4. Where the Wild Things Are - Maurice Sendak (436,016)

5. To Kill a Mockingbird - Harper Lee (422,912)

6. Charlotte's Web - E.B. White (337,948)

7. Fahrenheit 451 - Ray Bradbury (316,404)

8. How to Win Friends and Influence People - Dale Carnegie (284,524)

9. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone - J.K. Rowling (231,022)

10. The Very Hungry Caterpillar - Eric Carle (189,550)

I can honestly say that I have read 7/10 on this list.. How about you?