Armie Hammer Will Star in TV Series About ‘The Godfather’

Armie Hammer is set to star as The Godfather producer Al Ruddy in a new limited series for Paramount+ titled The Offer. The show, penned by Michael Tolkin, will tell the story behind the making of the 1974 classic. The working relationship between Ruddy and Francis Ford Coppola will be front and center.

Tolkin received an Oscar nomination for his work on Robert Altman’s 1992 film The Player, which also revolved around the business of moviemaking. The Player is packed with Hollywood in-jokes and references, a few of which are bound to pop up in The Offer. More recently, Tolkin earned an Emmy nomination for the Showtime series Escape from Dannemora.

Hammer has also had a busy year career-wise. He is soon to appear alongside Gal Gadot in Kenneth Branagh's murder mystery Death on the Nile, as well as Taika Waititi's upcoming soccer comedy Next Goal Wins. Now, he takes on the role of Ruddy, who will be involved in the making of The Offer.

Earlier this year, Netflix won praise for Mank, a movie that chronicled the experience of screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) as he developed the script for Citizen Kane. Stories about the making of iconic movies, bolstered by recognizable actors, seem to be a recipe for success.

The 10-episode series is slated to go into production next year, with both Tolkin and Ruddy serving as executive producers. ViacomCBS will debut the The Offer on its forthcoming streaming platform Paramount+, which is a rebranding of the existing service CBS All Access.