Authorities Investigating Arrow Shoved Down Dog’s Throat In Lyman

Authorities in Uinta County are investigating after an arrow was shoved down a border doodle puppy's throat in Lyman:

According to a statement on social media, the puppy wandered away from her family for a short time. During the time she was gone, she was badly hurt by an arrow being shoved down her throat.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Lyman Police Department at 307-757-6500.

Those with information can remain anonymous by calling or sending a text message to 307-708-CASh. Information provided could be eligible for up to $1,000 reward. The family is also offering an additional reward.