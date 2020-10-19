Say What?! These Artists Have Never Won a CMA Award

When the 2020 CMA Awards begin on Nov. 11, the biggest question on everyone's mind will be: Who will win? From Album of the Year to Music Video of the Year to the coveted Entertainer of the Year, the CMAs celebrate some of the most successful and innovative artists in country music each year -- but even with over a dozen awards to hand out, there are still deserving artists who get snubbed on Country Music's Biggest Night.

In fact, in some cases, legendary artists whom you might assume have multiple statues at home ... well, they actually don't have any. While it's surprising that artists such as Cole Swindell, Chris Young and Sam Hunt have yet to win a CMA, they still have plenty of time to take home a trophy. It's the lack of CMA trophies for legendary and iconic country vocalists such as Marty Robbins that truly has us scratching our heads.

Click through the photo gallery below to discover some of the country stars who have yet to take home a CMA:

The 2020 CMA Awards are scheduled to take place on Nov. 11 and will air live from Nashville on ABC beginning at 8PM ET. Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the show be hosted at Nashville's Music City Center, not Bridgestone Arena as is customary, and there will be no live audience.

