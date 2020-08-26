Artists Will Play to Empty Red Rocks, and You Can Watch for Free

Visible says it is 'unpausing' Red Rocks to bring a free digital event to music fans. Nathaniel Rateliff, Megan Thee Stallion and Sam Hunt are headlining the free three-day concert series, Red Rocks Unpaused, September 1 through September 3. According to The Know, the artists will actually be at the venue... just nobody else will be there.

'Using our experience making phone service all-digital, we’re now hitting play on a three-day, all-digital, totally interactive, 'woah, is this for real?!' concert series,' Visible says.

OK, so it's not like the Red Rocks shows we're used to, but with COVID-19 restrictions, we'll take what we can get.

From home, fans will be able to use a 'cheer-o-meter' that the performers will hear at the venue, and it will control the lighting. The audience will also be able to do things like set off pyrotechnics and choose the encore song.

Tuesday, September 1, 8 p.m. - Colorado's own Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats with Phoebe Bridgers

Wednesday, September 2, 8 p.m. - Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion (you learned her song on Tik Tok during quarantine)

Thursday, September 3, 8 p.m. - Brett Young and Sam Hunt

You can find out how to watch here.

​