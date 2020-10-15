Which Artists Have Won the Most CMA Awards?

When the 54th annual CMA Awards begin on Nov. 11, everyone's going to be eager to hear winners' names called. The CMAs celebrate some of country music's most successful and innovative artists each year — some of whom have been onstage to accept CMA trophies quite a few times!

Which country stars have the most CMA Awards wins under their belts? In the photo gallery below, you'll discover the acts who have 10 or more CMAs in their trophy cases. Their names probably won't surprise you -- of course the King of Country Music has won the most CMAs -- but you might shocked at who isn't included; after all, there's only 16 of them. Winning armloads of trophies is harder than it looks, apparently.

The 2020 CMA Awards are scheduled to take place on Nov. 11 and will air live from Nashville on ABC beginning at 8PM ET. Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the show be hosted at Nashville's Music City Center, not Bridgestone Arena as is customary, and there will be no live audience.

