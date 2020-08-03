Songwriter Ashley Gorley Earns 50th No. 1 Song, a Record

Songwriter Ashley Gorley is celebrating his 50th career No. 1 song, setting a record among writers of all genres. The tunesmith is now the first songwriter to ever achieve the honor in the history of the Billboard airplay and Mediabase charts.

LoCash's "One Big Country Song" gives Gorley his 50th No. 1 single as a songwriter. He earned his very first chart-topper in 2006, when Carrie Underwood's "Don't Forget to Remember Me" hit the top of the Mediabase country chart.

"I love writing songs — the challenge, the process and the way that each day brings something different," Gorley reflects in a press release. "Fifty No. 1s is an achievement I’m proud of and grateful for, but I’m even more grateful for the friendships these 50 No. 1s have granted me: friendships with the artists that have given these songs life and success, my co-writers who motivate me to dig deeper each day, and mentors and early believers who continue to cheer me on."

It took Gorley just over 14 years to achieve his 50 No. 1 songs. Underwood's hit topped the Mediabase country chart on July 24, 2006, while LoCash's single began its reign on Monday (Aug. 3). His most prolific years, in terms of chart success, came in 2017 and 2019, during which he earned eight No. 1 singles each.

LoCash's new No. 1 gives Gorley his fourth chart-topper in 2020 alone, following Dustin Lynch's "Ridin' Roads," Brett Young's "Catch" and Sam Hunt's "Hard to Forget." Throughout his career, Gorley has had more than 300 of his songs cut by various artists.

Gorley is an eight-time ACM Songwriter of the Year nominee, and has been named the ASCAP Songwriter of the Year seven times, Billboard's Country Songwriter of the Year four times and the NSAI Songwriter of the Year three times. The Danville, Ky., native has also earned three CMA Awards nods and two Grammy Awards nominations, as well as 15 CMA Triple Play Awards, throughout his career

Gorley originally moved to Nashville to attend Belmont University, from which he graduated with a music business degree in 1999. He established the publishing company Tape Room Music in 2011.