Ashley McBryde is back with a new song, "Martha Divine," which is accompanied by a dynamic music video. The new release was co-written by the "El Dorado" singer alongside Jeremy Spillman, and produced by Jay Joyce.

The video was directed by Reid Long, and is the second release in a three-part video series, following the release of "One Night Standards" this past December. The video flashes back and forth between characters from the storyline of the lyrics, and McBryde performing the boot-stomping track. The main character in the video is a female vigilante that is seeking revenge on her father's mistress, as the song depicts. The biggest plot twist is McBryde herself being woven into the main storyline as a character.

“‘Martha Divine’ was so much fun to write because Jeremy Spillman wasn’t afraid to get weird with me," McBryde told NPR. "I told him I wanted to write something dark, and we created this story that surrounds the most delightful trollop of a human being and gets down underneath the fingernails of the uncomfortable truth about family dynamics. I was certain no one would let me shoot a video that actually reflected the lyrics, but Reid Long helped me bring it to life in a way that only he could.”

Next up for McBryde is the 2020 Grammys, where she's up for two awards: Best Country Solo Performance for "Girl Goin' Nowhere" and Best Country Song for "Girl Goin' Nowhere."

Her next studio album, which will feature the new track, is set to debut in the spring of 2020 on Warner Music Nashville.