Ashley McBryde’s Sophomore Album, ‘Never Will’, Coming in April

Ashley McBryde has announced her sophomore album release plans. Never Will is due out on April 3.

Produced by Jay Joyce, who also worked with McBryde on her acclaimed major-label debut, Girl Going Nowhere, Never Will includes 11 songs, including McBryde's current single "One Night Standards" and the recently released "Martha Divine." The album earns its title from a line in a song of the same name.

"Before we recorded ["Never Will"] with Jay in the studio, I said to my bandmates, ‘If we’re going to cut this and put it on the record, you’re promising anyone who ever listens to our music, we don’t listen to the noise in the background. We didn’t, we don’t and we never will. Don’t cut it unless you’re willing to promise it,'" McBryde recalls in a press release. "And we cut it right then."

McBryde co-wrote "One Night Standards" with Nicolette Hayford and Shane McAnally; it's one of nine McBryde co-writes on Never Will. Other writers featured on the record include Randall Clay, Brandy Clark and Jeremy Spillman.

Previously, McBryde shared that she and Hayford, a frequent collaborator, penned a track inspired by the death of McBryde's brother in 2018, but it's unclear if that song is on Never Will. In addition to "One Night Standards," the project's other songs credited to Hayford are "Voodoo Doll," "Sparrow" and "Stone."

Ashley McBryde, Never Will Track List:

1. "Hang in There Girl" (Ashley McBryde, Jeremy Bussey)

2. "One Night Standards" (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally)

3. "Shut Up Sheila" (Nicolette Hayford, Charles Chisholm)

4. "First Thing I Reach For" (Ashley McBryde, Randall Clay, Mick Holland)

5. "Voodoo Doll" (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Brandy Clark, Connie Harrington, Jake Mitchell, Aaron Raitiere)

6. "Sparrow" (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Brandy Clark, Connie Harrington, Jake Mitchell, Aaron Raitiere)

7. "Martha Divine" (Ashley McBryde, Jeremy Spillman)

8. "Velvet Red" (Ashley McBryde, Patrick Savage, Daniel Smalley)

9. "Stone" (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford)

10. "Never Will" (Ashley McBryde, Chris Harris, Blue Foley, Matt Helmkamp, Christian Sancho, Victor Quinn Hill)

11. "Styrofoam" (Randall Clay)