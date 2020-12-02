Authorities Need Help Finding Missing Wyoming Man

Authorities in Uinta County are searching for a man with past mental health issues who has been missing since mid-November.

Trevor Boyd walked off his job site in the Bridger Valley in Uinta County on Nov. 16 and has not been seen since. His cell phone has also been shut off since then.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

According to the Evanston Police Department, Boyd has reportedly been known to be suicidal in the past. He's also reportedly schizophrenic and does not have his medications with him.

He's currently on federal probation and has expressed concerns over getting in trouble, according to Evanston Police.

He was last seen wearing a black zip-up coat, white/grey/red DC tennis shoes and a black beanie.

He's white, slender, 28-years-old and roughly 5'7" tall.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call Evanston Police Dept. Sgt. Shawn Stahl at 307-783-6400 or Uinta County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Hale at 307-783-1000 or 307-780-7225.