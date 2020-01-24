Authorities Rule Deaths of Wyoming Couple as Homicide, Suicide

Two people who were found dead inside their Rock Springs home in December were determined to have died in a murder-suicide, according to authorities in southwestern Wyoming.

Whitney Sewell, 29, was determined to have died of a gunshot wound "as a result of homicide," according to a statement issued Friday by the Rock Springs Police Department.

Her husband, 26-year-old Hunter Sewell, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators are not considering anyone else as a suspect in the case, police said.

Officers were called to the Sewell home in the 100 Block of Sherman Street for a report of a possible dead body Dec. 16 at roughly 9:30 a.m.

Memorial services for the pair took place Dec. 23.

The determinations regarding the deaths were made in conjunction with the Sweetwater County Coroner's Office.

Further details, including a motive, were not released.

