Authorities Still Looking for Suspect Who Ditched Car in Cheyenne

Colorado and Wyoming authorities are still looking for a suspect who led them on a high-speed chase early Wednesday morning before ditching their car in west Cheyenne.

"We got the call from Larimer County to assist them at 1:55 a.m.," said Cheyenne Police Department spokesman Officer David Inman.

Inman says the suspect, who hasn't been named, was driving a car with stolen plates when they ditched it north of the Days Inn at 2360 W. Lincolnway and took off on foot.

He says there's "no way to know" if the suspect is still in Cheyenne, but police haven't received any reports of stolen cars.

Anyone with information related to the chase is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525.

