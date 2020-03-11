The First Avengers Theme Park Opens in Disneyland in July

Avengers assemble! Disney’s California Adventure will open its doors to the new Avengers Campus area of the park on July 18. The news was revealed by Disney CEO Bob Chapek this morning at Disney’s annual shareholder meeting, as reported by Disney Parks Blog. This has been a long time coming for Marvel fans, who have been anxiously awaiting the addition to California Adventure since Disney decided to exterminate A Bug’s Land from the theme park. The concept art for Avengers Campus’ entire layout was shared back in December.

Not surprisingly, Avengers Campus will feature a lot of Spider-Man. His main attraction, per Disney Parks Blog, is called “WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure” and will feature a family-friendly ride and customizable Spider-Bots in the gift store. The description of the ride sounds, well, amazing:

The innovative technology adapted specifically for this attraction includes a seamless blend of 3D and new interface, which allows guests to go on a mission and experience what it’s like to have super powers and sling webs alongside Spider-Man.

Disney even shared a video unveiling plans to have an animatronic Spidey doing acrobatics over the park:

As Disneyland did with Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the new Avengers Campus will open in phases. The WEB headquarters will be one of the first things to open, along with the pre-existing Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: Breakout! ride (formerly known as The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror). We’ll have to wait a bit longer for the E-ticket Avengers ride and Pym Test Kitchen. Guests will have the opportunity to interact with iconic Marvel characters on the streets of Avengers Campus, in a way that feels more organic than the current Avengers meet-and-greets currently held in Hollywoodland.

So gear yourselves up for Avengers Campus on July 18. Hopefully the coronavirus will have run its course, and we can be free to touch Captain America’s shield as much as we want.