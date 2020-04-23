What makes a movie “perfect?” Can a seemingly perfect movie have plot holes? This was the conversation between actors and filmmakers on Twitter last Tuesday, beginning over the “5 Perfect Movies” social media trend. A Back to the Future plot discrepancy was reignited by Marvel director James Gunn, who argued that the movie could indeed be perfect despite the potential error.

The plot hole in question was one that has been debated for decades. Why don’t Marty’s parents recognize him when he returns to the present day? As various members of the entertainment industry chimed in, Guardians of the Galaxy’s Chris Pratt gave his own two cents in his Twitter post:

As it turns out, Pratt was dead on. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Back to the Future screenwriter Bob Gale closed the plot hole once and for all. “Bear in mind that George and Lorraine only knew Marty/Calvin for eight days when they were 17, and they did not even see him every one of those eight days," explained Gale. “So, many years later, they still might remember that interesting kid who got them together on their first date.”

But even though Marty’s parents might have recognized him as someone they’d met before, it’s unlikely that they could pinpoint exactly who he was. "If you had no photo reference, after 25 years, you’d probably have just a hazy recollection," said Gale. He concluded by stating that even if George and Lorraine noticed some resemblance between Calvin and their teenaged son, they would probably chalk it up to coincidence. “It wouldn’t be a big deal,” he confirmed.

Welp, that settles that.