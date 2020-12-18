Bar Nunn and Douglas Named Among Richest Cities in Wyoming

I don't mean this the wrong way, but I was surprised to see that both Bar Nunn and Douglas were named among the richest cities in Wyoming.

Don't thank me for this great news of your newfound wealth. This is a brand new ranking by Homesnacks. They listed the richest cities in Wyoming and showed Douglas at #6 and Bar Nunn at #7.

As I always say, look at the methodology of how these sites come up with this crap ranking to see why before you judge. Here's what the writer at Homesnacks said:

How did we come up with these mega wealthy cities? We analyzed Census data from the 2014-2018 American Community Survey for the 30 places in Wyoming with more than 2,000 people.

The ranking showed Douglas with a 2.8% unemployment rate and a median income of $61,518. Nice.

Bar Nunn had a higher unemployment rate of 6.4%, but a median income of $79,792. Dang Bar Nunn. You got it going on apparently.

Which is the richest city in Wyoming (if this study is to be believed)? Little ole Lyman, Wyoming with a median income of over $86,000. That reminds me...can I borrow 10 bucks, Lyman?

Casper came in at #10 in case your wondering.

Check out the full Homesnacks ranking to see which Wyoming cities we should envy.