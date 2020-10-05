A couple from Bar Nunn was injured when their small airplane crashed southeast of Grand Junction, Colo., about noon Sunday, according to a prepared statement from the Delta County Sheriff's Office on Monday.

Deputies identified the pilot as Tyler Beyer, 35, and the passenger as his spouse, Jessica Beyer, 33, of Bar Nunn, according to Sheriff Mark Taylor.

The Beyers sustained serious injuries including broken bones and burns. Jessica was taken by CareFlight of the Rockies and Tyler was taken by the Delta County Ambulance District to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction, according to the prepared statement.

Taylor said his office did not have any additional information it could release on their condition on Monday, "but we all wish them a speedy recovery."

About 11:54 a.m. Sunday, the county's communications center began receiving calls about a plane crash on the Grand Mesa on Colorado Highway 65 near Ward Lake.

Witnesses said they heard the airplane was experiencing what sounded like engine trouble and was flying just above the tree line near Ward Lake.

They then heard what sounded like a crash and saw smoke coming from the same direction.

First responders found a Cessna 210B twin seat airplane fully engulfed in flames, and deputies learned witnesses had pulled the Beyers from the wreckage.

The Sheriff's Office has notified the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board to respond and investigate, and it anticipated investigators would arrive on Monday afternoon.

Delta County Sheriff’s deputies and the Delta County Search and Rescue provided security for the scene until the investigators arrived.

Other responding agencies included the Delta County Ambulance District and the Cedaredge Fire Department.

