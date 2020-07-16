Base Planning ‘Amazing Show’ Despite Thunderbirds Cancellation

Despite the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds' decision to pull out of Wednesday's "Wings Over Warren Airshow," 90th Missile Wing Commander Col. Peter Bonetti says the base is "still planning an amazing show."

Public Affairs Officer 1st Lt. Jon Carkhuff confirmed Thursday that the A-10 demonstration team will be flying.

Carkhuff says the show will also feature the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II demonstration teams and appearances by the KC-46 Pegasus, B-1 Lancer, UH-1 Iroquois and C-130 Hercules.

The Thunderbirds were scheduled to headline the event, but were forced to cancel their performance after a few of their team members tested positive for COVID-19.

"Every year we look forward to performing at the site of our first public demonstration for our friends, family and the Cheyenne community," the Thunderbirds said in a statement.

"This was not an easy decision, but we felt it was necessary to prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus," the team added.

"It is unfortunate that the Thunderbirds will be unable to perform at Wings Over Warren this year,” said Bonetti. "We look forward to having the Thunderbirds back in Cheyenne in 2021.”

