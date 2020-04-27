Basich Decides to Stay Home and Play for the Golden Eagles

Cheyenne Central senior Ainsley Basich will continue her soccer career this fall at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne.

Basich recently signed with the Golden Eagles after a very good prep career with the Indians.

A three-year letter winner, Basich started every game of her high school career. She played striker her first two years at Cheyenne Central and then switched to a defensive midfielder role in her junior season. Unfortunately, Basich didn’t get to play her senior season, which was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Basich was a Class 4A All-State selection in 2019. She was a two-time All-Conference honoree in 2018 and 2019. In her career, she scored 27 goals and dished out 26 assists over three seasons. Basich scored eight goals and had seven assists last spring. She had career highs of 12 goals and 12 assists in 2018.

Basich helped Cheyenne Central to the Class 4A State Championship in 2018. The Indians were runner-up in 2019, as they fell in a shootout in the title match. Cheyenne Central finished in third place during Basich's freshman season of 2017.

LCCC went 15-2-2 and was nationally ranked in 2019. They qualified and went 1-1 in pool play at the NJCAA National Tournament last November.

WyoPreps thanks Cheyenne Central head coach Jeff Norman for his assistance with statistical information for Ainsley Basich.