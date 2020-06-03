Batman Swoops into Denver Protest, Protest Stays Peaceful

Credit: Youtube

The caped crusader made an appearance at the Denver protest on Sunday.

Reportedly, Batman showed up at the Denver protests to "look for dirty cops" and the crowd loved it. One of the men in the crowd even caught The Dark Knight on video taking selfies with protesters.

Since last weekend, the protests have calmed down in Denver, with very few arrests and incidents. Coincidence? I think not.

Source: Youtube

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

 

Source: Batman Swoops into Denver Protest, Protest Stays Peaceful
Filed Under: Batman, Denver Protest
Categories: Cheyenne News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top