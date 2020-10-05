‘Battle of the Bands’ is Back in Cheyenne This Week – Round 2

'Battle of the Bands' is at The Lincoln again this Thursday night (October 8th) and every Thursday throughout October.

Local bands and musicians will battle it out this Thursday for the second round of October's competition. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the shows start at 6 p.m. at The Lincoln in downtown Cheyenne and there is a $5 cover, or it's $20 for all five shows. According to the event Facebook page, the following bands are part of the lineup on Thursday night:

Faze

Sighcosis

BoneC

Bloom

Soul Shock

VanteSlayedIt

7eventeen plus Ryan

numbmoi

Pocketbook Prophet

TreyWrks

For the winner, a prize package valued at $3000 which also includes the use of The Lincoln venue for any event of their choosing will be awarded. In-person votes, cash tips for the bands, and the event will also post videos on the event page that will gather likes and votes.

There will be guidelines for Covid-19 and proper social distancing will be in effect as they hope to run a safe event. The safety guidelines as noted on the events Facebook page are as follows:

Masks must be worn upon entry, exit, at the bar, but may be removed when at your seat/table.

Seating restrictions apply for this event, pre-purchase online for best seating options. Advance purchases require purchasing 2-6 tickets. Single tickets will be available at the door, unless the event sells out.

The venue has a no re-entry policy, but they do have a designated smoking area.

The venue bar will be open during the event.

The event and every 'Battle of the Bands' event all month long sounds like it'll make for a great night of live music! See you there, Cheyenne!