BDAR Receives Grant From Miranda Lambert’s Dog Foundation

Wyoming's largest rescue will be able to find forever homes for more animals thanks to Grammy winning country singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert and her mom Bev Lambert.

Black Dog Animal Rescue announced Monday that it's been selected as a recipient of a $3,000 Mutts Across America: 50 States/50 Shelters grant from the Lambert's MuttNation Foundation.

"As a small rescue, we are so proud that MuttNation chose us as a recipient for this award," said BDAR Communications Manager Kaitlin Whitman.

"We are honored to be recognized alongside the other great shelters across the country and we cannot wait to put this money to work on our life-saving programs," Whitman added.

Miranda and Bev founded MuttNation in 2009 to ensure that as many dogs as possible would have a safe and happy place to call home.

