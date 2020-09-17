Beach Please Drink Company Coming to Downtown Cheyenne

Something new is coming to downtown Cheyenne on the corner of 17th and Warren and from the sounds of it, the new spot may have quite the tropical feel to it.

Mike and Amber Kester were laid off earlier this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the couple decided to turn that into a great opportunity as they're opening up the latest addition to downtown Cheyenne in 'Beach Please Drink Company'.

They look to have the spot open before the end of September and according to their Facebook page:

Beach Please Drink Company specializes in Flavored Sodas, Tropical Smoothies, Boba Teas, Energy Drinks, Drip Coffee, Hot Chocolate, Chai Tea, Bagels, Cookies and Pretzels. Our motto is simple: "Bringing the Beach to you"

The new shop will be bringing you a tropical feel all year long and from the look of the pictures on the Beach Please Drink Company Facebook page, they have completely nailed that feel with every detail. The tropical look and sounds will also come equipped with WiFi for all customers. They'll also have online ordering available so that you can take their beach feel home with you.

Based on their company Facebook page, Mike and Amber will be making announcements for their official grand opening soon. You can also visit the Beach Please Drink Company website at beachpleasedrinkcompany.com.