Bear and Cubs Spotted at Curt Gowdy State Park

It's that time of year when the bears of Wyoming are out of hibernation and looking to eat. The folks at Curt Gowdy State Park, located between Cheyenne and Laramie, report that there has been a confirmed bear sighting in the park recently.

"We have confirmed reports of a black bear in and adjacent to the park over the weekend. The bear is reported to have cubs with her, which can lead to a potentially dangerous encounter. We are asking park guests to be bear aware by taking the following steps to ensure you have a safe time in the park," Curt Gowdy officials said.

If you are going to enjoy some of Wyoming's natural beauty up close, the staff at Curt Gowdy have some tip to remember when you're in bear country:

Keep a clean camp

Keep aware of your surrounding

Store food inside of your vehicle, trailer, or other bear-proof devices

Never store food in your tent

Hike in groups, keep children close, and pets on a leash.

Do not approach wildlife, and make plenty of noise while you're hiking to let animals know you're there.

The folks from Wyoming State Parks add that "[N]ot only is littering against the law and punishable by a fine, trash on the trails can attract bears." Just this week Wyoming State Park staff said they found empty food packaging on the trail to Hidden Falls in Cury Gowdy.

If you're hiking or camping staying aware of what's keeping things clean and being aware of your surroundings are ky safety practices to remember. Don't forget the 'wild' part of Wyoming wildlife.

You can find more information on being bear aware from the United States Forest Service HERE.

READ MORE: