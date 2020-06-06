Beat the Heat With Soothing Summer Skincare

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

Take it from me, one of the palest girls on the planet who never really tans but always burns at least once a year: summer skincare is really important. And the only thing more important than protecting your skin while out in the sun is a soothing after-sun treatment to ease the horrendous pain of a sunburn. Beat the heat and maintain your sanity with these soothing summer skincare must-haves.

Tinted moisturizer is my BFF and this mineral lotion is my absolute favorite for summer months. It has the most wonderful powdery-clean feeling and the hint of color magically evens out your skin tone eliminating the need for foundation or powder. With an SPF of 50, it protects you from both UVA and UVB rays and it's water and sweat resistant up to 80-minutes which is a huge win in my book because I live in TX and all I do during the summer is swim and sweat. Australian Gold also makes this natural sunscreen spray that’s equally amazing and deserves a spot in your beach bag.

I was introduced to this product by a subscription box a few years ago and was hooked as soon as I tried it. It's a daily moisturizer, make-up primer and sunscreen in one that’s loaded with antioxidants that leave your skin silky smooth and luminous. Honestly, I think every woman should slip this serum into their daily summer routine because let’s face it, sometimes you leave the house in the morning with no intention of sitting by a pool drinking margaritas for hours on end but these things happen and it’s smart to have your skin prepared for that kind of thing.

Since I was raised slathered in traditional greasy sunblock I spent a lot of my adulthood thinking that that slimy feeling on my skin meant I was protected. That all changed when I discovered dry-touch sunscreen and I've never looked back. It absorbs fasts with a non-shiny finish, feels so clean on your skin and is non-comedogenic so it won’t clog your pores (bonus!). And, although I’m a grown woman and not a baby, I opt for this zinc-based Neutrogena Pure & Free Baby Mineral Sunscreen on days when the UV index is through the roof.

This cult-favorite revitalizes the skin and gives it a dewy radiance making it a must-have of so many professional make-up artists. Just a couple spritzes deliver a hydrating boost and healthy pick-me-up to skin that’s been soaking up the sun all day. It’s infused with all kinds of good stuff like aloe vera, gardenia and rose that not only makes it smell amazing but also helps to soothe and re-energize skin on-contact. If you prefer a mist to a spritz this Eau Thermale Avenue Thermal Spring Water is another game-changer.

Pro tip: keep either of these in the fridge or a cooler for extra “oohs” and “aahs” upon application.

When I was about 8 years old my family went on a vacation to the Outer Banks and I ended up with the worst sunburn EVER. I had to “sleep” sitting up in a chair in the hotel room and cried my eyes out anytime anything touched my skin (my brother still makes fun of me). Mom went on a quest for instant sunburn relief and boy did she find it. Seriously, I don’t even know how to properly explain the fabulous feeling of spraying Solarcaine onto singed skin so just buy some to have on hand in the event of sunburn. You'll see.

If you have an aversion to aerosol products, Solar Recover After Sun Moisturizing Spray is another miracle in a bottle with a 4.7-star rating on Amazon to prove it.

Everyone knows that aloe vera is a gift from nature when it comes to healing any kind of burn but trying to glob it on right from the source is messy, goopy and all-around icky. Even a lot of the bottled gels are either too thin or too sticky but this distinctive cold-pressed formula from SEVEN Minerals is something to write home about. It uses seaweed extract as a thickener rather than something that was created in a lab but, more importantly, it absorbs quickly, cleanly and delivers serious sunburn soothing relief.

