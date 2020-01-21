Bedroom Refresh for the New Year

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

I don't know about you, but when it comes to decorating my home, my bedroom tends to be the most neglected. It always feels like another area of the house is more important. But it's a whole new decade, so give your bedroom the refresh it deserves with this list I've compiled!

I love this botanical print! It's not too busy and it feels fresh. There are a few other great options including the grid print set and the polaris set, but I just really love the botanical one! If you're not into prints or comforter sets, this blush quilt set is another beautiful option!

I have this tray on my wishlist because it's so beautiful! It's brass, large enough to hold glasses and since it has two levels, it takes up less tabletop room while still providing lots of storage!

We have this lamp in our bedroom and I love it. It doesn't take up much floor room, it's sleek and modern but the brass makes it feel warm. Also, it lights up the room without being too much. If you're looking for something similar but more mid-century modern inspired, this lamp is a great option.

Maybe you're the type who can keep a big beautiful plant alive. If so, this item is not for you. Some of us are cursed to accidentally kill every plant we come in contact with. This is for you, my fellow plant-killers out there. I see your struggle and I understand.

Sometimes just changing small things in a room can make a huge difference. Having a curtain rod that reflects the rest of your decor makes everything feel that much more cohesive. And these dual-panel blackout curtains with a sheer overlay are the perfect curtains to complete the look!

These don't include the pillow inserts, but I think they're so cute! They're neutral enough that pairing them with other colors is easy and they have enough visual interest to not be boring. Plus, I love macrame.

This rug is supposed to be kid and pet-friendly despite being ivory. I would choose a different color or pattern if you have kids or pets, but otherwise, enjoy the luxury of having a white rug and being able to keep it looking new and beautiful!

