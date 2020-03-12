Beer Gear You Absolutely Need for St. Patrick’s Day

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

We know you're not an average party animal - you're a multi-tasking party fiend! You need your hands free to high-five, count your gold, drive the snakes out of Ireland - any number of things really. Luckily there's more than one way to hold your beer when your hands are preoccupied.

This beer holding fanny pack is both eye-catching and useful. Nothing like being festive and beer-distributing royalty all at the same time.

Lanyards aren't just for the office anymore. Keep an eye on your drink while also keeping it cold with these handy Lanyard koozies.

I know we're talking parties, but this reusable carrier is honestly awesome for coffee orders, water bottle transport and more. It's easy to fold up and keep in your bag, these are super sturdy and can hold drinks of many different sizes.

Maybe a full glass isn't how you like to party. Just want one little celebratory swig of spirits? Grab these portable mug necklaces for you and all your buds.

I can't get enough of cute AND functional. Fanny packs are back in a big way, so no matter what kind of print you're looking for (flamingos anyone?), get on this drink pouch train.

There's a drink holster style for everyone, and that means country and western enthusiasts too. Whether you're partying, grilling or chilling, enjoy hands-free drink transportation while looking very cool (just like your drink!).

You're the captain of team Party, so strap on your supplies and go show em how it's done. It's adjustable and stylish for your St. Paddy's Day shenanigans.

