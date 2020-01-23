Beloved Mascot ‘Mr. Peanut’ Killed Off In New Commercial

The snack food company, Planters, known both for their nuts and the beloved icon, Mr. Peanut, has informed the world of his untimely demise in a new pre-Super Bowl video (shown above).

The video stars Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh. It shows the infamous Nutmobile, driven by Mr. Peanut, driving off the edge of a cliff. Apparently, after 104 years, Mr. Peanut is no longer with us.

No one knows for sure how or if this iconic, monocled legume will make his return, although commercials during Super Bowl LIV will probably shed some light on his future (or lack thereof). It just seems hard to swallow that Planters would let his legend end so unceremonious.

For now, all we can do is remember him with the hastag: #RIPeanut.