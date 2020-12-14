Ben Affleck To Star In Disney’s Harry Houdini Film

Ben Affleck will appear in Disney’s upcoming film on the famous illusionist Harry Houdini, but according to The Hollywood Reporter. The project, directed by Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane, Black Mirror), is based off William Kalush and Larry Sloman’s book The Secret Life of Houdini: The Making of America’s First Superhero. The book entertains the idea that Houdini was a secret agent who investigated the occult, described as being “part Indiana Jones and part Sherlock Holmes.”

However, in an update from /Film, it turns out that Affleck will not be taking on the role of Houdini. Instead, Affleck will take on a supporting role as an agent-type character. But just because Affleck isn't the title character doesn't mean he will fade into the background. THR described Affleck’s part in the film as a “star vehicle,” so we know the role will be pivotal in the movie's plot.

Disney's Houdini picture has been in the works for years now. Trachtenberg has been attached to direct since 2016. Former Warner Bros. executive and producer Jeff Robinov is responsible for getting the ball rolling again under his Studio 8 banner. Affleck has his plate full with George Clooney’s The Tender Bar and Andy Muschietti’s The Flash, where he will reprise his role as Batman. This could potentially hinder Houdini’s timeline. It’s unclear how quickly production will advance from here, but getting Affleck attached to the project is a significant step forward.