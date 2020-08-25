Girl’s Prize-Winning Horse Shot and Killed in Colorado

The Adam's County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) is investigating after a family found their prize-winning horse dead in a Bennett pasture on Monday (August 24) morning.

According to FOX31, someone shot and killed the horse between 9 p.m. on Sunday (August 23) night and 3 a.m. the next morning, near E. 56th Avenue and Peterson Road.

The horse, named Chief Boo Boo, belonged to 17-year-old Bennett resident Maggie Dickinson, who rode him competitively for the last several years.

Together, the pair became rodeo champions.

Dickinson told the station that Chief Boo Boo was her best friend, stating that she has no idea as to why anyone would try to hurt him.

ACSO is still unsure if the horse's death was intentional or accidental.

If you have any information about this case, please contact ACSO at (303) 288-1535.