Bernie Sanders Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race

Bernie Sanders ended his presidential campaign on Wednesday, sources confirm to multiple media outlets (including CNN and NBC News).

Sanders made the announcement on a call with his campaign staff on Wednesday, sources say.

This Vermont Senator's departure from the race makes Joe Biden the presumptive Democratic nominee for the 2020 presidential election.

It was not immediately clear if Sanders will address the media or issue an official statement. Joe Biden's campaign has also not issued a statement yet.

This is a developing story. We'll have more details when they're made available.