Best Baby Products to Add to Your Registry Now

Getting ready for your new addition can be a whirlwind of decisions, so I talked to some new parents about what they loved most from their registries and what they wish they'd added when they were creating one, and these are their picks!

I think all baby onesies are precious, but apparently they aren't all created equal. When you're changing diapers and cleaning up messes dozens of times a day (and night), a zipper closure is a lifesaver. No finicky buttons to fuss over!

This is something I know I'll want when it's time for kids. Sleep a little easier knowing you'll be alerted if anything seems amiss with baby's breathing or heart rate. There are enough things to fret over, so let the Owlet Smart Sock keep an eye on this one.

You can make formula in bulk! Who knew? Not me. But my friends and family with kids said if you're using formula to feed your baby, having a batch ready takes a lot of stress out of feeding time. The unique blade mixes formula quickly with no clumping and minimal air (less burps and upset tummies!). Plus all parts are dishwasher safe, so you're not stuck handwashing intricate pieces.

Noise machines are great for helping babies drift off to sleep (and stay asleep). It's a nice consistent sound and it covers up any sudden bumps or thumps that might startle your little one.

I think that video baby monitors are a given these days, but one thing I was surprised to hear was how many of my parent friends preferred one without wifi. Your internet connection can be just as fussy as an infant, so taking that out of the equation makes them a little more dependably and less susceptible to any wifi wonkiness.

Swaddling is much easier with this three-way adjustable swaddle that adjusts to your baby’s sleep style. Swaddle arms in, hands-to-face, one or both arms out to ensure your baby’s best sleep, and transition to the SleepSack wearable blanket when it is time to stop swaddling.

Even as a non-parent, I recognized the name DockATot - it's a cozy spot for your baby to sleep, is great for tummy time and is a great portable sleep solution. It also comes in dozens of patterns!

The mamaRoo baby swing moves just like you do! The 4moms mamaRoo 4 infant seat bounces up and down and sways from side to side, just like parents do when comforting their baby. It's soothing for your child, but also allows you to fold some laundry and get chores done (while keeping a watchful eye on baby of course).

