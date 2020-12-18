The 10 Best Television Series Canceled In 2020

2020 was a chaotic year for a lot of reasons. And while we were treated to some noteworthy new television (looking at you, The Queen’s Gambit), we also lost quite a few fantastic shows in the process. The coronavirus halted a majority of television production earlier this spring, and not every show was able to recover. Rising production costs and filming restrictions prevented some otherwise excellent series from getting a renewal. Despite rave reviews and solid ratings, these shows just couldn’t survive.

Here are the best television series that ended all too soon in 2020.