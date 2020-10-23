The 2020 CMA Awards are on everyone's mind: Who will win Entertainer of the Year? Which performances will everyone be talking about? And, of course, what do Reba McEntire and her first-time co-host, Darius Rucker, have planned?

But while we're counting down the days until this year's awards show, we're also reminiscing about past years' ceremonies and all of their laugh-out-loud (Underwood and Brad Paisley's "Gangnam Style" parody, anyone?) and ugly-cry moments (Kellie Pickler, why you gotta do that to us?!).

Plenty of major CMA Awards moments have resulted in memorable snapshots -- when photographers caught the perfect shot. Click through the photo gallery below to see some of our favorite CMA Awards photos from throughout the years:

The 2020 CMA Awards are scheduled to take place on Nov. 11 and will air live from Nashville on ABC beginning at 8PM ET. Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the show be hosted at Nashville's Music City Center, not Bridgestone Arena as is customary, and there will be no live audience.

