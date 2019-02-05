Every Grammy Awards Best Country Album Winner Ever

In 1965, the Grammy Awards began honoring country artists for their albums with an award designated specifically for vocal and instrumental country records. The first trophy, then for a category designated Best Country & Western Album, was given to Roger Miller at that year's 7th Annual Grammy Awards, for Dang Me / Chug-a-Lug.

Miller would go on to win the award for a second time in 1966, for The Return of Roger Miller, before the category was discontinued. After a three-decade hiatus, the category was revived and re-named Best Country Album, and it's stayed part of the Grammys ever since.

Click through the photo below above to learn about all of those who have won the Best Country Album Grammy. It should come as no surprise that iconic artists such as Johnny Cash, Vince Gill and Loretta Lynn are among the winners ... but there are some big names (Trisha Yearwood, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton, among others) who have surprisingly never won, despite many nominations. And then there are the Dixie Chicks, who have won the award a record number of times.

The 2020 Grammy Awards will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Jan 26. The televised ceremony will begin at 8PM ET on CBS; the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony will be available to stream online earlier in the evening.

