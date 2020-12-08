Poll: What Was Your Favorite Country Album of 2020?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​​

As you are aware, 2020 has been a pretty wonky year. However, 2020 has given us some great country albums. I went through the list and picked out some of my favorite albums of 2020. My list includes:

Dustin Lynch's Tullahoma

Kelsea Ballerini's Kelsea

Sam Hunt's Southside

Kenny Chesney's Here and Now

Kip Moore's Wild World

Brett Eldredge's Sunday Drive

Keith Urban's The Speed of Now Part 1

Carrie Underwood's My Gift

With everyone spending a lot more time isolated and at home, this was a great year to have all of these new country masterpieces. I remember, with each album I listed above, the feeling that came with their release. I was really looking forward to hearing each one from front to back.

We want your list of your favorite country album releases of 2020! I can't wait to see which ones you include.