Best Country Albums of 2020 (So Far)

The best country albums of 2020 come from artists who set out to tell a great story. Beautiful lyrics, dynamic themes and a sensitive, melodic weave mark most of the albums that top our list for the year, so far. And then there's one that's just too much fun to ignore.

It's a surprise to see there is only one true hit song among the six albums featured on this list of the year's top albums, but that could change if Maddie & Tae can build momentum for "Die From a Broken Heart." The duo check in at No. 5 on this list for a personal concept album they finished well over a year ago. Follow the women through heartache and new love during The Way It Feels, the best comeback album of the year.

Carly Pearce builds off a fine debut to make this list, while Kip Moore continues to define and refine his gritty, country-rock soul search across Wild World. This project features two made-for-radio songs and 11 others you'll enjoy even more if you're a fan of intricate guitar playing, meaningful lyrics and raw urgency.

The No. 1 album of 2020 goes to a country newcomer. We were surprised, too, but this recently released project was just too fresh to slot lower. Scroll down to see why Tenille Townes' tops our list of great country music albums, so far. Things are sure to change as a back-loaded year reveals new albums from Keith Urban, Brett Eldredge, Lindsay Ell and more. Or maybe it won't. As always, let us know where we got it right and wrong in the comments section.

These Are the Best Country Albums of 2020: