What song moved you in 2018? Sure, not every song in this Taste of Country Fan Choice Awards category is of the soul-stirring nature (that'd be exhausting, wouldn't it?), but there are a few life-changers to be found.

Brett Young, Pistol Annies, Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood offered thought-provoking commentaries on life this year, while Dan + Shay and Florida Georgia Line cut love songs no one can quit singing along to. Morgan Wallen for wins the award for best party song of the year — that's not an award, but maybe it should be? Hey, we're taking suggestions for next year's Fan Choice Awards.

Fans and readers will decide every category during country music's most user-friendly awards. The eight songs that make up this category are hit songs that collectively sold two bazillion singles (we rounded up) and left an impression. Choose your favorite before it's too late. The 2018 Taste of Country Fan Choice Awards wrap on Dec. 16 at 11:59PM ET. Be sure to share with fans on Twitter and Facebook for more exposure for your favorite artists.

