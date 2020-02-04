Poll: What’s the Best Country Song Inspired by Kids?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

Country music tells the best stories. Whether it's a song about a past love, drinking beer or being a new parent, this genre has it all!

I'm a new dad, and so many songs on the radio mean more to me than they used to. My daughter is ten months old, and the song "You're Gonna Miss This" by Trace Adkins wrecks me. I used to just think this was a really cool song, but now it touches my heart. The same goes with "Watching You" by Rodney Atkins and "I Loved Her First" by Heartland.

What's the best country song inspired by kids? We started thinking about this after Brett Young shared a new song he'd written for his baby girl called "Lady."