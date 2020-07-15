The Best Free Movies on Peacock

Although it’s been available for some Comcast subscribers for months, this week marked the full launch of Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service. In the broad strokes, it looks like most other sites of its ilk; it contains a large library of films and television shows available for instant viewing at home. Some of its specifics are different though — including the fact that a large chunk of its programming is available without a paid subscription.

If you want access to all of the site’s programming, watch next-day airings of current shows, or skip all the ads you will need to pay for one of the “premium” subscription levels. Still, Peacock’s basic tier offers a surprising amount of free content. Even with the caveat that the movies contain commercial breaks, I was impressed with the breadth of Peacock’s film catalogue. On launch day, Peacock offered somewhere in the neighborhood of 725 movies — and only about 60 of those were behind the “premium” pay wall.

That means you could watch hundreds of hours of movies for absolutely nothing right now, a particularly appealing proposition on all counts in the dreary summer of 2020. Here are a few of the highlights from Peacock’s initial free offerings that are absolutely worth your time and happily require none of your money:

10 more excellent movies available for free on Peacock: The Blair Witch Project, Charade, The Cocoanuts, Do the Right Thing, Imitation of Life, The Lady Eve, The Matrix, Spartacus, The Sting, Vertigo.