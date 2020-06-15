‘Hee Haw’ Highlights: The Country Variety Show’s 10 Best Moments

Set in the fictional Kornfield Kounty, Hee Haw was a TV show unlike any other. Part variety show, part sketch comedy show and part musical performance show, the program was known for getting the biggest stars in country music to don a pair of overalls, slap on a straw hat and tell unbearably corny jokes on live television.

A total of 655 Hee Haw episodes were produced over the show's 26-season run. Hosted by Buck Owens and Roy Clark, the show featured a few guest celebrities, who would star in sketches and perform live music, on each episode. Loretta Lynn was the show's first guest star, followed by Tammy Wynette; in the years that followed, guest stars who appeared on the show included George Jones, Merle Haggard, the Oak Ridge Boys, Johnny Cash, Tanya Tucker, Randy Travis, Dolly Parton, Marty Stuart, Wynonna and Naomi Judd, Glen Campbell, Garth Brooks and many, many more.

In the time that it was on the air, Hee Haw featured countless memorable performances and recurring sketches, still beloved by audiences. Read on for what The Boot thinks are the most memorable moments in Hee Haw history.