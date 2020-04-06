Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​​

We are going on week four of this stay at home initiative here in America. This will for sure be something that our kids will read about in their history books one day: The months that America stood still and we all stayed at home.

As you already know, all concerts and social gatherings have been canceled or postponed until later in the year, while we hunker down and face this pandemic. One thing I love is that country artists have taken to their social media pages to do live virtual concerts from their homes as of late. Everyone from Carrie Underwood to Luke Combs has filmed their own virtual performances for us to enjoy. My personal favorite was Luke Combs singing his hits from his garage.

What about you? Who's been your favorite country concert on social media since the quarantine started?

