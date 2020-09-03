Loretta Lynn: Her 10 Best Albums

There's no one in country music quite like Loretta Lynn. The genre-defining legend made a name for herself, starting in the 1960s, with songs that tackle topics women simply weren't expected -- or allowed -- to sing about: abortion, divorce, the genuine difficulties of motherhood and more.

Lynn's career has spanned decades and has never really waned: She was scoring No. 1 albums in the '60s, while 2016's Full Circle earned a Grammy Awards nod. Of Lynn's dozens of studio albums, 11 have gone to No. 1 on the charts.

All of this, of course, means that ranking Lynn's 10 best albums is a near-impossible task. The Country Music Hall of Fame has a number of winners to choose from, but these 10 reflect the best from an unbelievably illustrious career.