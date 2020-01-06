Poll: What Country Song Helps You Get Through a Tough Monday?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!

Got a case of the Mondays? It happens to all of us, some maybe more than others. This Monday in particular is a tough one though because it's the beginning of the new decade, and we're getting back to work and into the swing of things.

Country music is amazing because it can alter your mood in just three minutes. Whenever I have a case of the Mondays, I love to blast "Beer in Mexico" by Kenny Chesney. That song makes me feel like I'm on vacation, no matter where or when I hear it.

Amber, my co-host, says the song she jams out to on a slow Monday is "We Back" by Jason Aldean. It brings her back from the weekend to get the job done, she says.

What about you? What country song helps you get though a though Monday?