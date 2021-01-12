The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast

What is your idea of the perfect place to live? A burgeoning city with an energetic social scene? What about a quaint town with access to gorgeous and secluded stretches of nature? Or do you look for nationally-recognized public schools and well-educated neighbors?

When it comes to living on the East Coast, there are hundreds of places that can potentially fit the bill. Whether charming New England towns steeped in Ivy League history or warm, sunny shores along the coast of Florida, the East Coast is chock full of diverse towns and cities that truly stand out.

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live on the East Coast using 2020 data from Niche. Cities, towns, and suburbs in the following states were considered: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Vermont, and Virginia. No more than 10 locations per state were included.