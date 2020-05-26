6 Best Pool Floats to Get That Summer Feeling

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

Why float on a boring old tube when you can have a float that looks like pretty much any cool thing you can think of? Swing into that summer feeling with these rockin' pool toys.

I had a giant plastic boogie-board alligator pool toy as a kid, but this one is much more comfy and forgiving. The handles and surface area make him a big hit for kids to crawl all over.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/36wuYaL

Swan floats might be en vogue, but what about this eye-catching flamingo float? You'll be the envy of all other pool-goers.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/3c6i7NP

Can't party poolside without some delightful beverages! Keep your drinks cool and close with this colorful and cute cooler.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2ZDbWhC

Friends who float together... well they float together. This three-pack of juicy looking pool toys are a great way to share the love.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2ZBC7W0

How early is too early to let baby have fun in the sun? This adorable float has a handy adjustable canopy to keep your little one in the shade while still letting them enjoy that first taste of pool time.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2ZD5Qhb

Dinos didn't have pools, but we do, and now you can take your own dinosaur into the water. There are so many elegant, cute floats and this one just looks rambunctious. I love it.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/3cbuUPf