17 Songs From Women in Country That Demand Your Attention in 2020:

The women of country music will make you feel something in 2020. Great songs from Ingrid Andress, Trisha Yearwood, Caylee Hammack and Miranda Lambert lead this all-female playlist. Lesser known artists like Kassi Ashton and Tenille Arts show they have what it takes impress Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini and more.

Themes of love and heartbreak, empowerment and faith describe the 17 songs on this list of country songs from women in 2020. Most in the list below (and all in the above video playlist) were released early, but expect songs like "Homecoming Queen?" and Lindsay Ell's "I Don't Love You" to have a big impact.

Not every song on our list is a radio single. Selections from Tanya Tucker and Runaway June are album favorites from two smash records released in 2019. Expect to hear plenty from Tucker as she prepares for the 2020 Grammy Awards in January.

Similarly, we chose a deep cut from Lauren Alaina because songs that make us cry will always hold our attention. American Idol star Gabby Barrett, Maddie & Tae, Stephanie Quayle and Carly Pearce are four more women featured. If there is someone we're missing, be sure to let us know about it on Twitter.